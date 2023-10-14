Rangers v Hibs injury news as 4 out and 6 doubts

Hibs will head to Ibrox to face Rangers in next weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash.

Following the international break Hibs will head through to Glasgow to face Rangers for their first clash of the 2023/24 season. Nick Montgomery’s side will head to Ibrox off the back of a vindicating Edinburgh derby which saw the Easter Road outfit bounce back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw.

French forward Elie Youan scored two goals in under two minutes to bring the Hibees back to life and a necessary point was secured as they headed into the international break. It remains to be seen whether Rangers will have a manager by the time Hibs are welcomed at Ibrox but noise from the Gers suggest that a decision is imminent.

The Rangers board are reportedly making a final call between Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement this weekend with the upcoming clash against the Leith-based side set to be their opening game as the Gers boss. Ahead of next week’s training, here is the latest injury news from Easter Road and Ibrox.

1 . Nick Montgomery in action during the Edinburgh Derby Nick Montgomery in action during the Edinburgh Derby Photo Sales

2 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs Doubt - The Irish footballer could return imminently from his ankle injury. Photo Sales

3 . Jojo Wollacott - Hibs Doubt - The Hibs goalkeeper looks close to returning from his injury. Photo Sales