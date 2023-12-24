10 brilliant festive photos of Hibs players, fans and managers in Christmas mood

Hibs fans love to don a santa hat and take to Easter Road for festive matches at the ground.

Hibs supporters are no doubt hoping for certain gifts from Father Christmas under their tree come Monday, but many will be dreaming of nothing more than six points from the two fixtures at Easter Road after the big day.

Nick Montgomery's side have a tasty derby with local Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the calendar for December 27 before welcoming Motherwell on January 2. It's always a special time of year for football and Hibs fans and players often lean into the festive spirit with their choice of attire.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look through 10 Christmas-themed Hibs photos from years gone by.

