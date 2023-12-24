News you can trust since 1873
10 brilliant festive photos of Hibs players, fans and managers in Christmas mood

Hibs fans love to don a santa hat and take to Easter Road for festive matches at the ground.

By Toby Bryant
Published 24th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT

Hibs supporters are no doubt hoping for certain gifts from Father Christmas under their tree come Monday, but many will be dreaming of nothing more than six points from the two fixtures at Easter Road after the big day.

Nick Montgomery's side have a tasty derby with local Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the calendar for December 27 before welcoming Motherwell on January 2. It's always a special time of year for football and Hibs fans and players often lean into the festive spirit with their choice of attire.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look through 10 Christmas-themed Hibs photos from years gone by.

We take a look at some festive Hibs photos from over the years.

1. Hibees at Christmas

1. Hibees at Christmas

We take a look at some festive Hibs photos from over the years.

A winter Christmas won't be natural for Australian midfielder Jimmy Jeggo.

2. Jimmy Jeggo

2. Jimmy Jeggo

A winter Christmas won't be natural for Australian midfielder Jimmy Jeggo.

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell at a Hibernian Community Foundation Christmas dinner event for the local community at Easter Road in 2022.

3. Ben Kensell

3. Ben Kensell

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell at a Hibernian Community Foundation Christmas dinner event for the local community at Easter Road in 2022.

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell dishes up dinner.

4. Grubs up

4. Grubs up

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell dishes up dinner.

