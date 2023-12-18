Hibs and Hearts' rival boss slammed for Scottish football comments

Snowfall across Scotland will cause disruption across the football card.

Hibs will soon be taking on a side currently sitting ninth in the league and a team that has come under huge amounts of fire from their own manager. Ross County recently lost 1-0 to Dundee following a 96th-minute-winner and the Dingwall side's new manager Derek Adams certainly put his stamp on the occasion, criticising the quality of Scottish Football and his comments have been rebuked by other pundits within the sport.

Adams replaced Malky Mackay with the defeat to Dundee marking his first game back in charge of the Victoria Park side and speaking to the BBC after the match, the ex-Ross County midfielder said "I've left a team down in League Two that's miles better than this team. Miles. That's saying something. We had the bottom budget in League Two and they were 100 times better than this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If I'm a spectator watching this today, I'm thinking 'is this what Scottish football is all about?' It needs to up its game. The standard is shocking."

Following his outburst, the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Neil McCann and ex-Scotland coach were quick to override Adams' comments with McCann suggesting the 50-year-old former midfielder may well receive a call from his Chairman shortly.

"Might have a few questions from his Chairman tonight", McCann said. "I totally disagree with a lot of his statements there. I can only say that his analysis of the game is wrong because if you look at all the stats, Dundee have come out on top in all the stats so the reflection and I think his analysis of Scottish football is wrong as well. The fact that he's thrown in Morecambe as being 100 x better is pretty disrespectful."

McFadden quickly agreed saying: "If you're going to come out and criticise your own team that's up to you, it's your own team you can pretty much do what you like. But to have a broad swipe at the standard of football up here - I think Derek Adams is miles off it because we've got a good product up here, we've got some really good players in the league and if he's unhappy with his team, that's fine stick to your team, but don't bring everyone else into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a brilliant week in European football. Aberdeen were out but they beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Celtic got a good result against Feyenoord and Rangers go and beat Real Betis in Seville which teams don't do, to win their group and qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League. On top of that, on a day when Hearts go to Celtic Park and win.

"We've got a good league here. His Morecambe might come up here and beat Ross County but Morecambe wouldn't come up here and compete in the Scottish Premiership. I think Derek's hugely emotional after the game and I hope he can reflect on that and say he's made a mistake.