10 brilliant pictures of Hibs fans supporting their beloved side this season

Fan pictures from Easter Road, Switzerland and Birmingham ahead of clash against Celtic

Susanna Sealy
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Hibs have welcomed a new manager in their 2023/24 season, saying goodbye to Lee Johnson as the now Fleetwood Town manager made way for Nick Montgomery. The former Central Coast Mariners boss suffered his first loss as Hibees boss last weekend, enduring a devastating 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox and will now hope to learn from their errors ahead of a home clash against Celtic this weekend.

The Easter Road side currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership and are through to the Scottish League Cup semi-final. In the latter competition, they will take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the hope of winning their first league cup since 2016.

Hibs have had two wins, three draws and four losses so far this season but that has not stopped their beloved fans from singing ‘Sunshine on Leith’ across the continent and any opportunity, including after the Conference League play-off final defeat. Ahead of what is set to be another tricky weekend for the Leith-based side, here are some of the best fan pictures so far this 2023/24 season.

Three young fans pose for a picture with Scotland international and former Hibee John McGinn.

Hibs fan celebrate following the 2-2 draw at Tynecastle as Elie Youan scores an 82-second brace.

A passionate Hibs fan ahead of the team’s Europa Conference League fixture vs Aston Villa.

Hibs fans during a Premiership match against St Johnstone.

