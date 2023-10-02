The free agents available to both Hearts, Hibs and other Scottish Premiership rivals as we head towards the January window

The Scottish Premiership has just seen its ninth matchday weekend take place, with the outcome being Rangers are now on the hunt for a new manager. Following a 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen, Michael Beale has been relieved of his duties at Ibrox and the Gers have since commenced to find a replacement.

Hibs and Hearts had mixed results with the Jambos securing a much needed win away from home with Alan Forrest giving Steven Naismith a 1-0 win over Ross County. The Easter Road side, however, drew with Dundee FC at home.

This week is Derby week as the Edinburgh sides meet for the first time this season with Tynecastle hosting the first derby in the 2023/24 campaign. This will mark Hibs’ manager Nick Montgomery’s first derby in Scotland but the new mentality he has brought to the club is filling Leith fans with hope. Lewis Stevenson has spoken about how his new boss wants Hibs to be a ‘big club’: “But he wants us to act like a big club, things that might not seem big. There were attitude and mentality shifts that did need to be changed, and he spotted that early doors and put it right.”

As the two Edinburgh sides prepare for Derby day, here are some of the free agents that the two clubs could look to sign ahead of the next transfer window.

1 . George Blackwood 26-year-old Australian Blackwood most recently played for Adelaide United Football Club but was released earlier in the summer. The striker has a market value of £300k. Photo Sales

2 . Callan Elliot Scottish-born Elliot was recently released from Wellington Phoenix following a second stint with the side. The right-back has a market value of £300k. Photo Sales

3 . Ronan Curtis Former Portsmouth winger, Curtis, has a market value of £400k. Photo Sales