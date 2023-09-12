13 free agents available to Hearts and Hibs including former Premier League star

News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs can still attract sign big names as free agent pool is full of talent

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST

The summer transfer window is now well and truly over but that does not mean that Hearts and Hibs have to stop searching for new talent. The closing days of the transfer market were shrouded in cloud for the Easter Road side as they sacked their manager Lee Johnson.

It has, however, been confirmed today (Monday 11 September) that Nick Montgomery is the new man in charge and his first game as Hibs boss will be against Kilmarnock this weekend.

Hearts, meanwhile, sent many of their young stars on loan, including goalkeeper Harry Stone who joined Queen of the South and Connor Smith who is currently on loan with Scunthorpe United. Hearts will be welcoming Aberdeen this weekend in the hope of securing some much needed three points and while any further cash or loan deals must wait until January, there are still plenty of options for the Edinburgh clubs.

As both the Jambos and Hibees look to improve on their starts to the 2023/24 season, here are some of the top names they could target in the free agent pool.

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

1. Luke Amos

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Last club: Wellington Phoenix

2. Callan Elliot

Last club: Wellington Phoenix

Last club: MacArthur FC

3. Craig Noone

Last club: MacArthur FC

Last club: Cardiff City

4. Connor Wickham

Last club: Cardiff City

