2016 Scottish Cup-winning manager Alan Stubbs says patience is required in the David Gray era at Hibs.

The new head coach suffered a second Premiership loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday, following on from a 3-0 mishap against St Mirren a week prior. It’s been a busy summer of incomings at Hibs and more business could be done after Nicky Cadden, Junior Hoilett and Kieran Bowie signed last week.

Sporting director Malky Mackay spoke to Sky Sports pre-match of the ‘imbalance’ within the squad after three managers in a short space of time, with 15 out of contract next summer providing a ‘reset’ opportunity. Stubbs brought Gray to Hibs and knows of the legendary status he holds as a player through a winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

Now moving into the head coach seat, the former gaffer reckons time is needed. Stubbs said on Sky punditry duties: “He’s in the seat where everyone is going to judge him as a manager and not David Gray the player.

“I think that is a hard thing and I think the biggest thing he is going to need is time. There has been a bit of a mess here in terms of player recruitment. You only need to look at the squad of players. You listen to Malky speaking, he touches on the squad being unbalanced, that’s him more or less saying there are players that they want to get out the door.

“But they aren’t going to move because they are on good money and when you have got that, it’s a difficult job. David has to try and get results on the pitch to give him time but there needs to be a bit of patience. I think Malky could be very good for David but they are going to need time.”