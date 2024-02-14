Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a return to form for Hibs in the Scottish Cup - now boss Nick Montgomery will hope that continues in the Premiership.

A 4-3-3 approach away at Inverness allowed the Easter Road side to thrive, as they beat the Championship side 3-1. It booked a quarter-final slot with Rangers but attentions for now are on reigniting their top six bid.

They have gone seven league games without a win, with their only wins in 2024 coming against Forfar and Inverness in the cup. A 3-0 defeat to St Mirren was bruising but they were unfortunate to not take something from their 2-1 loss at home against Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers' side needed a 92nd minute penalty to secure their win as Montgomery opted against a 4-4-2, with the move sparking a positive display. And it reaped rewards in the Highlands.

They go to Aberdeen this weekend and a win could lift them to level on points with sixth placed Dundee. If Hibs are to get into the top six, the Edinburgh Evening News lists six stars who could prove key.

Martin Boyle

An often reliable source of goals, pace and incisive forward play for Hibs, Boyle being pitched immediately back into the starting XI after returning from the Asian Cup with Australia speaks volumes of his continued importance to Montgomery.

A goal an assist in the Highlands will have added some confidence and he will fancy his chances this weekend. Boyle has scored six goals with five assists in his 23 outings against the Dons.

Luke Amos

He's still getting fully up to speed after going the first half of the season without a club, but it's clear that Amos brings a touch of class to midfield. Amos impressed Montgomery during a trial period and won an 18-month deal pretty quickly. Was only involved for just over 20 minutes against Celtic but still got stuck into three duels, won a foul and had an interception plus recovery of the ball. Compliments the attack-minded midfielders well.

Myziane Maolida

Arrived in January with big pedigree and has so far shown flashes of why Nice slapped a huge release clause on him earlier in his career. First goal against Kilmarnock was a bit of magic and clearly has pace to frighten defenders. Another goal added to his tally against Inverness with real direct play.

Emiliano Marcondes

Loaned in from Bournemouth and perhaps has a shop window to put himself in. His Cherries deal expires this summer and has six months to try and play regular football ahead of a decision in a few months time. Intrigue lurks in where he will play in a 4-3-3 should that be continued, whether that's as a creative midfielder or winger.

Jordan Obita

A seemingly impossible task over the years for many left-back's at Hibs is how to move Lewis Stevenson away from the number one spot. That's a credit to the veteran who has shown incredible longevity but Obita has proven this season he is a worthy starter. Dangerous going forward and assured in defence.

Adam Le Fondre