Here’s how the Hibs pundits reacted to a magnificent night in Europe for the club.

Hibs are two games away from the league phase of the UEFA Conference League after a a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade.

David Gray’s side were again embroiled in extra time battling on the continent but Chris Cadden’s goal in the extra 30 minutes put them through against a side reduced to 10 men in the second half of normal time. It was a night of high drama, as two Jordan Smith errors allowed the visitors to restore parity after Hibs’ 2-0 win in Serbia last week.

Kieron Bowie then scored an incredible looped effort to bring the team ahead in the tie before Partizan struck on 95 minutes to force more action. Hibs will face Legia Warsaw in the play-off stage after their defeat to AEK Larnaca. Here’s how seven pundits reacted to the Partizan drama.

Joelle Murray (Scottish Football Podcast)

“It was a roller coaster of emotions. I was there as a supporter. We didn't do it the easy way, thought we had the game wrapped up and one and then the last kick of the ball. It was electric, it was devastating, it was everything in between. It was unbelievable (Bowie’s goal). I was sitting right behind it and I remember thinking, it was one of those ones. We've probably all been there watching our team, and you see a build up and think that should have been the pass, or that should have been the pass. When Kieran Bowie went to hit that shot, it was one of those ones where you're like, what are you doing? I thought he'd just hit it out of frustration because he was playing quite frustrated all night, so it was one of those ones where you're thinking, oh come on, what are you shooting from there for? And honestly, it was just like time stood still.”

Lewis Stevenson (Sportscene)

“Never in any doubt! It’s never easy with Hibs but delighted for the club and everyone involved. Jordan Smith made two or three big saves so I'm delighted for him. To get into Europe he played a major part in that and David Gray showed faith in him. Delighted for Kieron Bowie, heard he’s a cracking lad.

Tony Docherty (Sportsound)

“I did say, although it was an almost flawless away performance, that tie for me wasn't done at 2-0. That's a tricky score line, and even when they went down to 10 men, that was a quality team. I seen enough from Partizan last week in their game to say that that's a tough game for Hibs. Even being at home and being two goals ahead. So I always knew that was going to be a tough task, but delighted that they've seen that through.”

Michael Stewart (Sportscene)

“Oh! What a goal! What a finish, what a player! Indeed, take the ovation, this is sensational, the strength to begin with and then look at that. The goalkeeper has no chance, the awareness and understanding of where the goals are, unstoppable from Hibs’ number nine. Just when his team were needing it most, he has come up with an absolute wonder goal.”

Tam McManus (X)

“Only Hibs could make it that hard for themselves. GK had a howler first half but he and the team showed great character and determination to dig in and get through. Kieran Bowie with one of the best individual performances I have seen from a Hibs player in a long time. He was sensational in every facet as a striker you need. Mulligan also tremendous. Onto Legia Warsaw.”

Scott Allan (Sportscene)

“It’s from the top drawer. I think Kieron Bowie is a special player. He bumps the guy to begin with and then produces a moment of real magic, when Hibs really needed that goal. An all action performance. What a player he’s going to be.”

Cammy Kerr (Scottish Football Podcast)

“I honestly think that in recent years, Scottish football has had a bad rap and at times, rightly so in Europe with some of the results that some of the clubs have had and shock exits and stuff. But I think Scottish football is starting to put a real marker down and show even the big European teams that they're there to compete, they're not there just to make the numbers up, and they'll definitely fancy themselves in the next round.”