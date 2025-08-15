Here’s how the Serbian media reacted as Hibs sent one of their nation’s top sides tumbling out of Europe.

It will stand as a night for the ages - and one that puts Hibs two games away from a money spinning shot at league phase football on the continent.

After a pulsating 120 minutes of action packed with drama, a red card and a Puskas contender, Hibs emerged 4-3 winners on aggregate against Partizan Belgrade in their third round qualifier in the Conference League, following a 3-2 defeat in the second leg at Easter Road, after extra time. Dissaray had struck after two Jordan Smith errors allowed the Serbian visitors back into the game, before Kieron Bowie’s jaw dropping looped shot from range brought them back ahead in the tie,

Partizan were then reduced to 10 men after Nikola Simic was shown a second yellow but still managed to force extra time with Andrej Kostic’s 95th minute effort. Chris Cadden then finally settled the game in the additional 30 minutes to set up two crunch clashes with another established European name in Legia Warsaw. From Harry Potter mentions to eyebrow raising jibes, here’s how the Serbian media reacted to a dramatic night in Leith.

Arena Sports

“What a shame! What Partizan experienced in 210 minutes of football with Hibernian, probably even those with the strongest hearts did not remain calm. Red cards, making up for a two-goal deficit, and then saving in literally the last second of regular time... No one would have survived, but these guys have the "heart of a lion", as Jordan Ivanovic once wrote - despite the failure to score. They were eliminated after extra time in Edinburgh and a 2:3 victory (4:3 on aggregate), but they are not returning to Belgrade with their heads bowed.

“They have no reason to. When we have been talking for days about the "steam roller" through an analogy with Harry Potter, whose "home" is the capital of Scotland, then we can say that the black and white babies threw an expelliarmus at Hibs in the first half. They completely disarmed the Scottish representative There was everything in the final part, and it was hard to watch Partizan's children leaving the field with their heads bowed. They did not deserve that - they showed better football, courage and a fight until the last second.”

Informer

“Oh, what a shame for Partizan! The "steamroller" needed so little luck and skill to create a sensation in Edinburgh and survive on the European stage. A sensation was on the horizon, the triumph was registered, but it did not bring placement in the next round. The first half was like a dream for the Serbian runner-up. The black and white babies were not afraid of a significantly more experienced opponent, but neither were the 20,000 fans, who created a noisy atmosphere at ‘Easter Road.’

“Right before going on vacation, there was a controversial situation and the incredible stupidity of Nikola Simic. Jurcevic was again in the breakthrough, but his pass on the ground hit the green and white defender in the hand. The people of Belgrade ran towards the head referee Radoslav Gidženov, demanding a penalty, and the loudest in the protests was the young stopper, who received the first public reprimand for that. The Bulgarian then, after assistance from the VAR room, decided that there were no elements for the most severe penalty.

“As expected, Hibernian started the second half much more aggressively. David Gray's chosen ones were aware that they were threatened with heavy defeat and elimination, so they had to go for everything or nothing. It paid off for them in the 60th minute, when Bowie scored an unreal goal. He fired from 30 meters and lobbed the running Marko Milosevic, who did not arrive in time to intervene. That misfortune never comes alone was confirmed just three minutes later. Once again, Partizan finished with one less player and the stopper was sent off again. The already mentioned Simic committed a foul in the middle of the field, and Gidzenov was relentless and gave him a second yellow card. The same picture as last week, when Vukasin Durdevic was excluded.

Sportske

“Too bad for the black and white babies in Edinburgh. The better team comes out, that is definitely based on everything seen in the two matches. Partizan had the upper hand, and had 0:2 after the first 45 minutes, but one mastery of the home team and the red card of Savić caused big problems for the black and whites. And again, Partizan with a player attacked less, had chances, took the match to extra time and in the end - was eliminated. Five minutes of hell started with an incredible goal by Bowie, in the style of the greatest masters of football, the ball bounced just enough for him to hit it perfectly and it ended up in the goal! The 60th minute was played . Just three minutes later, a bad start by Simić, who received a second yellow card, the referee showed him the way to the dressing room and the job for Partizan was getting harder.

Sportal

“Partizan's kids failed to pull off the feat. And, they were close. What a shame, the opponent was ripe for a crack. Of course, the price of inexperience had to be paid somewhere. Although, it was a brutal landing, the experienced Scots took advantage of Partizan's innocence on the wings of luck and after a 3:2 defeat and overtime - still eliminated the Serbian vice-champion from the Conference League. Hibernian managed to save themselves first with a rarely seen goal, a careless lob from 25 meters, and then in extra time quite fortunately. The underdog black and whites failed to fully pay off an excellent game for most of the game, although they had several promising chances, including a goal. It was a true tragedy.

Mozzart Sport

“Too bad, too bad, too bad... Sadness to heaven. And just as much pride. Partizan has the heart of a lion, but in vain - it does not go any further. He completed his mission in Europe for this season, although in Edinburgh he won the match with one less player with a shot at the post a minute before the end of extra time - 3:2 (3:1, 2:0, first match 0:2). A moment of inattention in extra time earned Hibernian a place in the 4th round of the Conference League qualification, while the Serbian club ends the competition before the main, desired stage for the third season in a row.

“This game in Scotland will be talked about for years, because such a Partizan away game in a European game has not been seen for a long time. Srdan Blagojević's men were not far from doing something that no generation before them had been able to do: to make up for the defeat by two points in Belgrade and to advance. That Harry Potter from Edinburgh was evident tonight as Hibernian miraculously avoided relegation. And, by all accounts, absolutely everything is a weaker team than Partizan. Only four minutes in the middle of the second half pulled Partizan's head under the water. An incredible goal was scored by Bowie in the 59th minute, a drop shot from 25 meters ended up in the "forks", he hit where he shouldn't have kicked for the sixth time. Could Milosevic have done better... But the ball ended up in the net in an unreal way.”