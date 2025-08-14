The new CEO has been talking over his move to Hibs.

Dan Barnett has insisted Hibs can still move forward on and off the pitch, as he puts financial sustainability at the heart of his Easter Road objectives.

The former Leicester City commercial director has entered Easter Road as successor to Ben Kensell, with the Premiership side having posted a £7.2 million deficit for the year to June 2024. Investment has not stopped, however, with Hibs spending a club record transfer fee to sign striker Thibault Klidje from Luzern this transfer window.

Jamie McGrath, Rapahel Sallinger, Josh Mulligan, Grant Hanley and Miguel Chaiwa have also arrived. Barnett insists that moving the club forward while also balancing the books is on his remit for the short and medium term.

Hibs CEO objectives

He told Hibs TV: “I think first and foremost, the fans are a priority for me. The fans here are unique and incredible. I think it’s really important to have lots of conversations with the fans, and let them know they’ve got a voice, so when we’re pulling our strategy together, we’re going in a direction they’re happy about and one that will make them proud.

“The second is the financial piece. It’s really important for me to come in and make sure we’re developing a strong level of financial sustainability, and that’s through managing costs and through growing the revenues and brand value as well. I think this is a really important topic (the club’s finances) and it is for the fans too. The key here is that it's strategic spending for sustainable growth.

“It's done deliberately, it's done responsibly and it's done in advance as part of the budgeting process. I think the short-term financial status is one the club is comfortable with because it's all done with a strategic intention of building a stronger Hibernian going forward, both on and off the pitch. Now of course my plan, my intention together with Ian Gordon is to create those opportunities to drive revenue going forward, which will also help with that financial sustainability in the medium term.”

Dan Barnett on arriving at Hibs

“The third one is the community. Having had a lot of conversations already, I feel really strongly about the Football Club’s role in giving back to the community. I’m delighted to be joining the Hibernian Community Foundation Board, alongside Ian (Gordon) as well.”

Barnett has also revealed how the Gordon family and Black Knight president plus club director Tim Bezbatchenko sold him on making the move to Hibs. He added: “I’m delighted to be here. It didn’t take me long to understand what a special football club this is.

“From my initial conversations with Ian, Tim, and the ownership group, I was inspired by how passionate they all feel about the Club, and how committed they are to making the fans proud. It was clear to me how important Ian sees the role as a custodian of this Football Club. From the conversations we’ve had, it’s clear to see Ian and I are both very ambitious, constantly looking at ways to drive the Club forward, trying to think differently, and trying to create a platform for success off the pitch, as well as on it.”