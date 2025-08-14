Here’s the latest on the Sunderland man who spent last season on loan at Hibs.

Nectar Triantis has interest in America, it’s been stated, as uncertainty continues to surround the Sunderland player after time at Hibs.

The defender turned midfielder was a shining light in David Gray’s side last season as they finished third in the Premiership. He has returned to Sunderland after their promotion to the Premier League but what part he plays in their top tier campaign is not yet known, having played during pre season for the Black Cats.

Hibs have not hidden from holding interest in the enforcer who shone for head coach David Gray, but they are not the only suitors. Now it has been claimed that Minnesota United in the MLS are looking at a deal.

Nectar Triantis future latest

It’s also suggested by transfer journalist, Pete O’Rourke, that there are a clutch of English Championship sides on the hunt for the enforcer. He said on X: “Minnesota United are eyeing a move for Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis before the close of the transfer window. Several Championship clubs are also interested in Triantis.”

Derby County were one team recently named as a suitor for Triantis but boss John Eustace took exception to those rumours. He said earlier this month: “That's not a name I have been speaking about with the club. I think his agent might be putting it out there, possibly. I know the boy. He's a good young lad. He's 21/22 and had a good loan with Hibs last year. He is a good player, but he is not somebody at the moment we are looking at.”

Gray said recently of Hibs interest in signing Triantis: “He was a pleasure to work with, that was one of the reasons why we wanted to bring him back in the first place. He's a real humble, hardworking boy who is constantly trying to improve all the time As a coach that's what you want as a dream to work with, and he's said a few times now how grateful he is for the opportunity he had. Because you're only as good as your teammates round about you.

Nectar Triantis changes national allegiances

“He had such a good season last year but the strength of the group and the coaches around that as well - a lot of coaches have done a lot of hard work with him to get him progressing all the time. He's got a lot of progressing still to be done and he's someone that I've worked closely with. And I'll be definitely keeping an eye on him to see how he gets on and wish him all the very best - if it's not here.”

Meanwhile, Triantis has made another big decision, to represent Greece over Australia. He was called up to the Socceroos squad earlier this year alongside Hibs stars like Martin Boyle but did not feature in their summer camp, and having not played a competitive game for them either, it kept other avenues open.

Both his parents are from Greece and his Greek citizenship has now come through, clearing the way for him to represent the nation. Triantis has previously represented Australia at U20s and U23s level, and also played for the Australian Olympic team.