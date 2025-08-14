Belgrade atmosphere louder than Celtic Park, more hostile than Tynecastle - so how will Hibees respond at home?

Blown away in Belgrade, genuinely stunned by the passion of the Partizan crowd, David Gray is confident that Easter Road will live up to all expectations with something to suit the occasion tonight. With so much at stake, he knows, Hibs supporters are guaranteed to bring the noise.

Gray’s men hold a 2-0 lead over their Serbian opponents courtesy of Martin Boyle’s double at the Partizan Stadion. In front of 25,000 home fans who revel in the name of The Gravediggers, the Scots put their hosts in a pretty deep hole ahead of tonight’s second leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie.

The Hibs boss, a former club captain who has been through more than his share of intense experiences in hostile environs, was astonished that the home punters carried on supporting their side even at 2-0 down. That kind of loyalty means a lot to anyone raised in the fickle business of football.

Special night in Serbian capital

So, as his thoughts turn to how a sold-out home crowd might be harnessed tonight, Gray instinctively reaches for last week’s example. And reveals that his players were just as taken aback but what they’d seen and heard on a special night in the Serbian capital.

“You have to try and start the game as well as you can and get on the front foot knowing that Partizan are going to have to come out, they're going to have to come after us,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “What does that do? Does that leave opportunities?

“But also trying to get the crowd right behind you as well. That's something that we said the exact opposite going over there. Can you quiet the crowd?

“Well, we tried! We did really well. Went two goals up. But the crowd was still very, very loud for 90 odd minutes.

“The atmosphere and everything that came with that made it a special night, to the point where you were speaking to some of the players on the plane on the way home and they came and said to me: ‘Did you ever play an atmosphere like that?’ I said it’s the best one I’ve played in.

“We’ve been to Celtic Park and lot of them will have been to Tynecastle when you are getting booed and you're getting quite hostile atmospheres there. But they just couldn't believe the noise for as long as it was, considering they were two-nil down; they didn't turn on their team at all you know - it was something that they really enjoy playing in.

“So that's something coming to Easter Road, can you get crowd right behind you and stay with you for 90-odd minutes? Which they will because as long as you're doing the things on the pitch, give 100 per cent effort, you give absolutely everything, then the fans always respond to that. I think that's got to be the mindset and the message to the players.”

‘No better feeling’ than home crowd support - David Gray

A lot is made of home advantage in sport. Does it really have an actual impact on how players perform?

“I think it's about being disciplined in both aspects to be honest,” said Gray. “I think every player will be different as well.

“Some players will really relish and enjoy being, you know, the villain and other players maybe don't quite enjoy that. There's not one way it suits everybody definitely.

“But there's no better feeling than being spurred on by your crowd - having 20,000 right behind you willing you to do the exact same thing could only be a good thing. So it definitely gives you that extra bit of momentum, that extra spring in your step.

“That could be the difference between making the tackle, making an effort, whatever it might be. Which is why it's so important. Don't ever underestimate the value of what the fans can do in a real positive way all the time.”

Set-piece specialist McGrath hoping to contribute

Ultimately, tonight’s contest will still be about the football. Although Hibs don’t need a goal, provided they keep Partizan from doing any damage at the other end, hitting the net would certainly ease any tension among the home crowd.

Set-piece deliveries have already been important this season, with dead-ball specialist Jamie McGrath contributing a goal and an assist so far. His free-kick strike against Midtjylland in Herning was stunning, his ferocious cross for Rocky Bushiri’s opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday very nearly an act of violence.

Bushiri ‘blacked out’ after scoring

“I know, I literally just put one across the box and Rocky got his nose on it, so lucky enough he didn't do any damage to it,” said McGrath, the Irishman revealing: “We were laughing, he didn't even see the ball go in the net.

“He just blacked out and the ball was in the net. Hopefully we can, for the rest of the season, keep that one going.

“It's a very important part of the game. Like I said, it's always something we're working on and trying to come up with new ways to score goals

“I’ve just been practising kind of since I've been young. Yeah, you're never ever going to get every one of them right, but you have to give yourself the best chance to do it, you know.

“It's hard work, it's practise on the training pitch. As a team, we do a lot of set plays and it's something that we pride ourselves on.

“We want to be the best in the league if we're not conceding and we want to be at the top of our scoring goals, so it's a very important part of the game. As you’ve seen this early on in the season, we've scored a lot of goals from set plays so far

“It makes the job easier when you have lads like Rocky and Warren O’Hora and Jack Iredale in the box, Kieron Bowie, guys who are dying to get on the end of every ball.”

Explaining how it’s decided who takes what free-kick or corner, with the likes of Jordan Obita, Nicky Cadden and Junior Hoilett hardly considered slouches when it comes to striking a dead ball, McGrath said: “It just depends who's on the pitch or what we've worked on in training that week. I might be able to do a block job where someone else might not be.

“At the end of the day, there's always going to be: ‘I want this one now, you can have the next one.’ We have a good lot of options. Obviously, Nicky coming back as well. He's got one of the best left-foots I've seen. It's great to have options in the set play.”

Scottish clubs in Europe

Hibs are just one of four – hopefully five, come the next round – Scottish clubs flying the Saltire in Europe at the moment. With Dundee United also in action tonight, this could be a pretty big day for the SPFL.

Former St Mirren and Aberdeen star McGrath says European progress would only reflect rising quality across the Scottish Premiership, explaining: “I think since I even came here in 2020, I think the standard has gone right up. I see a lot more foreign players coming to the league as well.

“I think it's great for Dundee United, for Scottish football, for as many teams as possible to get into the group stages because I've seen some stuff about the coefficients. So it's very important that as many teams as possible can try to get into the group stages because at the end of the day, it's good for Scottish football. Two big games tomorrow night - and hopefully both of us can get through.”