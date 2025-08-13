Kieron Bowie, Nicky Cadden and Jamie McGrath all in contention for Partizan contest

Hibs expect to have creative spark Nicky Cadden fit and available for tomorrow night’s crucial UEFA Conference League clash with Partizan, after the wide man completed back-to-back training sessions as he recovers from a hamstring injury. And Scotland striker Kieron Bowie is also expected to be fit to carry on where he left off in Belgrade, despite limping out of the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Sunday.

David Gray’s men are defending a 2-0 lead in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie, with a pair of Martin Boyle goals putting 10-man Partizan in a hole after last week’s first leg in front of 25,000 Serbian fans – known as The Gravediggers – in Belgrade. Gray provided updates today on the fitness of Bowie, Cadden and set-piece specialist Jamie McGrath.

On Cadden, a second-half substitute who had to be replaced at half-time of extra time in last month’s Europa League loss to Midtjylland in Edinburgh, the gaffer had good news, saying: "Yeah, so Nicky's back involved, which is great. He's done a lot to get himself back in position. He trained fully today and trained fully on Monday with no reaction. So that's real positive news to get him back.”

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren attacking midfielder McGrath, who has quickly become essential to Hibs since his summer arrival, picked up a knee injury against Kilmarnock and didn’t get involved in contact training today, Gray saying: "It was big 50/50 tackle, opened his knee up a little bit. But it's getting better all the time.

“He was on the training pitch today, but non-contact just to protect him on that and give him as much time as we can. And we'll just see how he goes between now and kick-off.

"Obviously we've got a little bit longer with it being an evening kick-off, but he did take a bit of a whack on his knee. We're just looking at how quickly that can turn round.

“Since I've been at the club, he's someone who’s always popped up in terms of options and possibly trying to get him. He's been very effective in the league for a number of years now.”

Scotland No. 9 in ‘stramash’

Powerhouse target man Bowie, who gave Partizan all manner of bother in Belgrade, has been identified as a threat by Serbian gaffer Srdjan Blagojevic. The No. 9, who won his first Scotland cap in the summer, was removed as a precaution late in Sunday’s home game against Killie.

“Kieron, he limped off and had an impact injury,” said Gray. “We saw that big stramash in the box in the last five minutes of the game. Somebody fell on him. But he's trained fully this morning, feels fine, which is positive.”

David Gray wary of ‘fearless’ Serbs – but backing Hibs fans to impress

Addressing the threat posed by Partizan, who were involved in a nine-goal thriller of their own at the weekend, Gray said: "Well, I think obviously they won 7-2 on Sunday night. So, you know, they'll be full of confidence, scoring goals, they made a few changes with good players coming in. So, whatever 11 they select, they'll be good players.

"They're a young side, a fearless side. We even saw that when they went down to 10 men, you know, they still threw absolutely everything at it.

“And I fully expect it to be exactly the same again. The intensity, the way they press, the way they come after us. And they have real good quality technical players that play at that level for a reason.

"It will be another huge test for us. We need to be at our very best to make sure we get a positive result.

"We'll definitely be approaching the game as if it's 0-0 and all to play for because we know the threat and the danger that obviously Partizan possess. But it's a sell-out again at Easter Road, a European night under the lights.

“We know how good the atmosphere was in the Midtjylland game and expect it to be exactly the same again. We'll need them to be right behind us, which they will be. Incredible effort for the fans again selling out the stadium. Everything's geared up for a fantastic night hopefully.”