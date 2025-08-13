Martin Boyle double gives David Gray’s men a 2-0 advantage in third qualifying round tie

Partizan have promised Hibs a “battle” for a place in the UEFA Conference League play-offs, as the Serbs look to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit in tomorrow night’s clash at Easter Road. But head coach Srdan Blagojevic insists his team must AVOID getting drawn into a physical contest with the Scots.

David Gray’s men are sitting comfortably at half-time in the tie courtesy of last week’s spectacular win in Belgrade, when a Martin Boyle double saw the skipper take his goal tally to 101 for the club. Blagojevic knows his team have been “written off” by most.

Partizan travelled to Edinburgh for the second leg of the third qualifying round contest short of defenders, with Vukasin Durdevic suspended as a result of the red card he received in the first leg. Mateja Milovanovic is also struggling with a thigh injury.

Serbs have ‘faith’ in ability

Despite the odds stacked against his team, Blagojevic – who has warned his players to beware the counter-attacking threat of Boyle and strike partner Kieron Bowie – issued a defiant message before jetting out to Edinburgh today.

Speaking at the airport before boarding his club’s charter flight, the experienced coach declared: “We are traveling to Edinburgh willing and ready to go into battle, given that we are convinced that the contest between Hibernian and us is not over. Despite the unfavourable result we have from Belgrade, we have faith.

“Of course, the fact that we lost 2-0 last week tells you everything about how difficult tomorrow’s game will be against a very strong team, playing in front of their own fans. And we are probably written off by many. But we have faith in our own ability to win in Scotland, to face an opponent like this even if they have a two-goal advantage.

“We will resist. We believe the conditions in Edinburgh will be perfect. Not just the weather but the atmosphere at the stadium.

“And we don’t even think about surrendering – because this contest is not over. I hope for an open fight.”

Hibs pulled off one of the biggest away results in recent years with a performance built on discipline and daring in Belgrade. Although Gray has a couple of injury concerns of his own, the Serbs don’t see him changing his approach on home soil.

“I don't expect a different game model and concept from their side, except maybe a bit more aggressive considering they are playing at home,” said Blagojevic. “But what we need to do better involves our attacking and finishing in the final third.

“With how many players do we attack the penalty box, how bold are we in that, whether we find ways to their goal from the middle or around. Those are important.

“And of course to be ready for their offensive transition in which they are very dangerous, above all through captain Boyle and forward Bowie. And to be ready for their crosses.

“They are stronger from a physical aspect. We must avoid getting in situations where they can use their physical strength against us.”

Young striker Bogdan Kostic, meanwhile, added his own rallying cry to his team-mates, saying: “We will leave our hearts on the field. We believe we were unlucky in Belgrade with the red card, and it felt like things were on the side of Hibernian. But we are going to Scotland to win.”