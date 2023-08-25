It has been a challenging start to the new season for Hibs . After suffering a shock defeat at Andorran minnows Atletic Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie, Lee Johnson’s men turned around that deficit with a dominant 6-1 win at Easter Road.

Further progress came with a 5-3 aggregate win over Swiss side FC Luzern but the European exploits look all but over after a 5-0 home hammering against Aston Villa in the first leg of a play-off round tie on Thursday night.

The Premiership campaign is yet to get going after Hibs emerged pointless from a home game against St Mirren and a visit to Motherwell and they will now head into Saturday’s Easter Road meeting with Livingston looking for their first win of the league season. No matter what happens, Hibs can count on the support of some very familiar faces from the world of sport, writing and acting.