9 famous Hibs fans including sports superstars, iconic writers and Hollywood actors

Hibs can count on the support of several famous faces as they look to progress this season.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:06 BST

It has been a challenging start to the new season for Hibs. After suffering a shock defeat at Andorran minnows Atletic Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie, Lee Johnson’s men turned around that deficit with a dominant 6-1 win at Easter Road.

Further progress came with a 5-3 aggregate win over Swiss side FC Luzern but the European exploits look all but over after a 5-0 home hammering against Aston Villa in the first leg of a play-off round tie on Thursday night.

The Premiership campaign is yet to get going after Hibs emerged pointless from a home game against St Mirren and a visit to Motherwell and they will now head into Saturday’s Easter Road meeting with Livingston looking for their first win of the league season. No matter what happens, Hibs can count on the support of some very familiar faces from the world of sport, writing and acting.

Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term ‘famous Hibs fans’ and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith

1. The Proclaimers

The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road

2. Dougray Scott

One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club

3. Andy Murray

The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy’s brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan

4. Jamie Murray

