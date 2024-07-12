Hibs' boss David Gray | SNS Group

The Hibees head to Moray tomorrow for their first competitive match of the new season against Elgin City of League Two in the Premier Sports Cup.

David Gray’s reign as permanent Hibs manager kicks off in earnest tomorrow with their first competitive match of the 2024/25 Scottish football season.

The Hibees are making the trip to Borough Briggs to face League Two side Elgin City in the opening match of their Premier Sports Cup group stage. Having enjoyed a successful training camp in The Netherlands the players are now looking to get their new campaign off on the right foot but won’t be taking their fourth tier opponents for granted.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gray said: "I think the opportunity to play competitive games is vital I've been in this situation before. These aren't pre-season friendlies.

“We'll be going in as favourites as the Premiership team. It's absolutely an opportunity for this to really be a stepping stone towards a trophy."The objective for a club like Hibs every single season is to try and win things. This is the first game aiming towards that.

"We've watched them a few times, which is vital. We don't take any opposition lightly. It's a different test for the players. A different challenge.

“We'll be favourites but it's an opportunity for them to impose themselves on a club like Hibs."They've got a manager that likes to play expansive football, which is great. I expect them to have a go at us because it's almost a free hit for them."They want an upset in the cup and we need to guard against that.

I think it's always good to play in different places and face different challenges. This is slightly further away, so we've got the challenge of going away and staying overnight. We'll do everything properly.

“We've been there a couple of times in cup competitions previously so I know what it's like up there."It's important we let the players know exactly what to expect. Hopefully the pitch will be in good condition and conducive to the way we want to play.”

The Hibees also confirmed today that midfielder Joe Newell has signed a contract extension and has also been named the new club captain at Easter Road. It’s a decision that Gray says was an easy one to make.

“It was easy from the point of view of how well Joe has done,” he said. “I think I was the first person to give him the armband, in my first interim period."I actually had the likes of Lewis Stevenson and Darren McGregor available that day, but I gave it to Joe because I thought he was at that stage in his career where I could try and get that bit more leadership out of him. To kick him on to that next level.

“Ever since that, I think he's shown that level every day. The way he trains, he's really matured into that leadership role. Not only that, in the dressing room every single day the players really respect him. He has been that voice in the last couple of seasons.

“I think the challenge for him now is to become club captain. There's a big difference between that and leading the boys in the dressing room. The responsibility of being a club captain and doing everything you can to protect the club is huge. I'm convinced that will bring the best out of him."

Gray also took time to address the current state of play when it comes to the summer transfer window. Josef Bursik, Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O'Hora have already joined the Edinburgh club and supporters are hoping to see even more new faces arrive in the coming weeks.

Gray said: “That’s something we’re looking at all the time. We want to improve the squad as much as we can, as often as we can. The work is always ongoing.

“My full focus just now is on Elgin, and once we’re past that there will be more conversations. It’s something that naturally happens in the transfer window, the squad will evolve and there’ll be ins and outs. The objective is to strengthen the team as much as we can in places where we feel it needs it. I’m sure we’ll keep working towards that.”

Discussing how the new player were settling in, he added: “Excellent, and not just their performances, which have been great. I like the fact – and this is credit to the group we have here – that over in Holland I would walk into a room and the three boys were always with different groups, they weren’t just sitting together all the time. It’s great that they’re mingling with everyone.

“I wouldn’t say there was people cliquing towards each other, not at all. That’s been really impressive. It’s the right characters that have come to the club and want to be part of something, all the conversations I’ve had with them since have been positive about enjoying the group, a good bunch of boys, and looking forward to getting going.”

One player who obviously wont be signing for Hibs this window is Simon Murray. Reports over the past few weeks had linked Ross County’s top scorer with a return to Easter Road but he has since joined Dundee.

Gray wouldn't be drawn on how far Hibs interest in the 32-year old actually went, saying: “Simon was a Ross County player before and now he’s a Dundee player, I don’t really want to talk about players that aren’t coming to this football club, or are contracted to this football club. But obviously I know Simon, he’s a good player at this level and I’m sure he’ll do well at Dundee.”