Hibs fan favourite extends contract and named club captain

The midfield star has been at Easter Road since 2019, making nearly 150 league appearances for Hibs

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell has signed a contract extension with the Easter Road club and has been named Club Captain for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old is now expected to remain in Leith until at least the summer of 2027 having signed a new two-year contract.

First arriving in Edinburgh in summer 2019, the midfielder has gone on to become a fan favourite, making 189 appearances to date, scoring ten goals and winning not only the Player’s Player of the Year award in 2022/23, but the Club’s Player of the Year as well.

He has captained the club 29 times in total already but has now been named the official Club Captain by the Easter Road outfit’s new head coach David Gray.

After signing his contract extension, the 31-year-old ex-Rotherham United player said: “I am delighted to extend my time at this great club. Everyone who knows me knows how much Hibs means to me and I am grateful to be able to commit my future to here.

“To be named Club Captain is the biggest honour of my career so far. I was looking at the list of previous Hibs captains and to be added to that list of names and follow in the footsteps of some great players is an absolute privilege and truly means the world to me.

“We are all looking forward to the new season and I will do everything I can as captain to make sure we are successful this year.”

The Hibs head coach Gray, added: “First of all, I am delighted that Joe has committed his future to the Club. He is a great example to the young players at the Football Club, he is an excellent player and has maintained a high level of consistency with his performances over the years.

“It was an easy decision for me to name Joe as Club Captain. From playing alongside him to coaching him, I know what he is like as a competitor and a leader both on and off the pitch.

He is a great personality to have around the dressing room, understands the Club inside out and has a real connection with our supporters. I know he will embrace this new role and play a big part in driving the standards of this Football Club.”

Newell’s first game as Club Captain will come on Saturday 13 August with the Hibees set to face Elgin City in the first game of the Scottish League Cup group stages. The match kicks-off at 3pm tomorrow and the Scottish Premiership then commences on August 4 with the Hibees heading over to Paisley to face St Mirren at 3pm.