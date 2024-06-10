Hibs retained list confirmed as three players released and club send message to departing stars
Hibs have confirmed their retained list after the 23/24 season.
Club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson’s exits are rubber-stamped, while veteran striker Adam Le Fondre is released. All loanees from last season - Will Fish, Eliezer Mayenda, Myziane Maolida, Emiliano Marcondes, and Nectarios Triantis - head back to their parent clubs.
David Marshall has retired and moved into a role as Technical Performance Manager. Six academy players are on the move. Owen Calder and Joseph McGrath have signed one-year contract extensions with the club.
A statement reads: “Hibernian FC can today confirm its retained list of players ahead of the 2024/25 season. Three members of the Club’s First Team squad will depart this summer, alongside David Marshall who has announced his retirement from professional football.
“This summer bids an emotional farewell to club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. The pair have amassed over 1,100 appearances between them and have written their names into the Hibernian FC history books.
“Adam Le Fondre also leaves the Club following the expiration of his contract. The 37-year-old striker made 26 appearances in all competitions during his year-long spell with the Hibees, scoring five goals.
“The Club would like to thank all departing players for their hard work and contribution, wishing them all the best for the future.”
Retiring
David Marshall
Released
Paul Hanlon
Lewis Stevenson
Adam Le Fondre
Returns to parent club at end of loan
Will Fish, Eliezer Mayenda, Myziane Maolida, Emiliano Marcondes, Nectarios Triantis
First Team players under contract in 2024/25
Jojo Wollacott, Murray Johnson, Lewis Miller, Chris Cadden, Jordan Obita, Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Levitt, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell, Luke Amos, Jair Tavares, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Josh Campbell, Elie Youan, Dylan Vente, Martin Boyle, Ewan Henderson, Harry McKirdy, Nohan Kenneh, Max Boruc, Riley Harbottle, Dan MacKay, Allan Delferrière, Kanayo Megwa, Rory Whittaker
Academy Summary - Signed new contract
Owen Calder
Joseph McGrath
Discussions ongoing
Freddie Owens
Released
Jamie Bulloch
Robbie Hamilton
Owen Hastie
Jay McGarva
Alfie Smith
Harry Wright
Academy players under contract in 2024/25
Kyle McClelland, Oscar MacIntyre, Jacob MacIntyre, Dylan Tait, Murray Aiken, Reuben McAllister, Zach Bruce, Rudi Molotnikov, Malik Zaid, Dean Cleland, Josh Landers, Josh O’Connor
