David Gray and veteran goalkeeper David Marshall

The goalkeeper is moving into a new role at Hibs after retirement.

David Marshall will move into a new role at Hibs as he retires from football.

The Scotland hero has been the club’s number one since joining from QPR in 2022. Formerly of Celtic, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Derby County, he will work under sporting director Malky Mackay as Technical Performance Manager. He already has a Masters Degree in Sports Directorship.

His role will centre on strengthening the football operations department on the performance side, working in tandem with Mackay and the first team operation.

Marshall has made 86 Hibs appearances, with his name as a national team hero cemented after saving the penalty against Serbia that sent the nation to Euro 2020. The 39-year-old said: “Having made the decision to retire from football, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity in this role at the Football Club.

“I’ve got to know and understand the Club over the last two seasons and I look forward to working closely with Malky Mackay to create an environment which can deliver success both on and off the pitch.

"This new role is a great opportunity for me to work across various different performance departments within the Football Club and to learn from Malky who has years of experience in the game.

"The fans support will be vital to our success and I know, as always, you’ll be there for the team, David Gray and his coaching staff. I am looking forward to getting started for the 2024/25 campaign.”

Mackay said: “I am delighted that David will stay with our club in a new role in which I know he has a real passion for.