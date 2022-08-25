'A player we like' - Jamie McAllister speaks on Hibs transfer plans and Christian Doidge position
Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister has refused to rule out further additions to the Easter Road squad – but insisted that the coaching staff are ‘more than happy’ with the current group.
It has been relatively quiet on the transfer front for Hibs in the last week or so after a flurry of signings earlier in the summer, but with the window closing on September 1 next week, there is still time for movement.
Speaking as he previewed Saturday’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren, McAllister said: “We will wait and see. We're always looking to add to the squad and improve it.
"If we can get one or two in then great, but if not we're more than happy with what we've got."
McAllister also appeared to shut down any chance of Christian Doidge moving on from the club. The 30-year-old striker has been linked with a return to former club Forest Green Rovers and was supposedly a target for other clubs in Scotland including Dundee, but is happy and settled at Easter Road and keen to win back his starting berth, and the No.2 gave the Welshman a vote of confidence.
His 2021/22 campaign was pockmarked by illness and injury but he scored a first-half hat-trick in the 5-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Clyde, set up Josh Campbell’s equaliser against Rangers last weekend and has been involved in every league game so far from the bench.
“Christian's been brilliant since we came in, he's had a really good pre-season,” McAllister explained.
"He's a player we like. He gives us something we don't have and he's an experienced player with good quality."