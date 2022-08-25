'A player we like' - Jamie McAllister speaks on Hibs transfer plans and Christian Doidge position

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been relatively quiet on the transfer front for Hibs in the last week or so after a flurry of signings earlier in the summer, but with the window closing on September 1 next week, there is still time for movement.

Speaking as he previewed Saturday’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren, McAllister said: “We will wait and see. We're always looking to add to the squad and improve it.

"If we can get one or two in then great, but if not we're more than happy with what we've got."

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAllister also appeared to shut down any chance of Christian Doidge moving on from the club. The 30-year-old striker has been linked with a return to former club Forest Green Rovers and was supposedly a target for other clubs in Scotland including Dundee, but is happy and settled at Easter Road and keen to win back his starting berth, and the No.2 gave the Welshman a vote of confidence.

His 2021/22 campaign was pockmarked by illness and injury but he scored a first-half hat-trick in the 5-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Clyde, set up Josh Campbell’s equaliser against Rangers last weekend and has been involved in every league game so far from the bench.

“Christian's been brilliant since we came in, he's had a really good pre-season,” McAllister explained.

Jamie McAllister was on media duties for Hibs ahead of their trip to St Mirren on Saturday