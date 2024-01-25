A view from the East Stand - where Hibs fans are in mutinous mood

Monty and his players applaud the few Hibs fans remaining at full-time.

Members of the only jury that really matters, a group made up not of peers but of paying punters, are fixing to deliver a damning verdict. In fact, their interim judgement – delivered in shouts and observations, despairing cries and ugly insults as Hibs were swept aside by Rangers - could be summarised as: “Defence, awful. Midfield too easily overrun. And let’s not start on the new boy who started up front …”

Relocated from the press box to the East Stand for family reasons last night, being back in among the hardcore fans was like taking part in a very large, very angry focus group. To describe elements of the Easter Road support as unhappy would be understating the matter to a dangerous degree. Those responsible for the on-field fortunes of Hibs would do well not to minimise the sense of unrest among supporters growing increasingly dissatisfied with what they’re seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, the faithful understand that Nick Montgomery is still desperately short of bodies in key areas; his starting back four in the 3-0 loss to Rangers was a cry for help to the recruitment department. And, of course, supporters recognise the value in trying to play a bit of actual football, as opposed to just shelling the ball up the park.

But there were elements of last night’s performance that struck some very raw nerves with the people whose loyalty, insight and unmatched experience – nobody knows their team better than the fans – means they deserve to be heard. Urging the increasingly mutinous mob to show patience is a very hard sell, indeed.

Turning to the talking points from a truly dismal experience for the paying public, and reflecting the mood among ‘stakeholders’ whose investment can be measured in more than pounds and pence spent on season tickets, what did we learn from this game? Brace yourselves.

Hibs MUST sign a centre-half … or risk not making the top six

God bless Jordan Obita for stepping into the breach when Paul Hanlon was ruled out of the Rangers game. But the left back was never going to be entirely at ease in an unfamiliar position – and removing him from his usual spot, with Lewis Stevenson filling in, definitely weakened Hibs. Especially on a night when young Kanayo Megwa, who improved as the game went on, was being thrown into the fray at right back.

Jordan Obita was shifted to central defence - and asked to keep a close watch on Fabio Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that Hibs only have three senior central defenders on the books – Rocky Bushiri is on AFCON duty, of course – was already a concern. Now it looks like a crisis. And the truth is that Montgomery clearly isn’t convinced by either Hanlon or Bushiri.

If Hibs do not find someone to fill that gap at left centre back before next Wednesday, their constant concession of goals – 25 in 20 games under Monty’s leadership – will undermine everything he wants to achieve. You can forget about Europe. They’ll be lucky to make the top six.

The new boys need to adapt – and fast

Emiliano Marcondes looked as if he had something about him, judging by his second-half cameo as a substitute. There’s a bit of wit and invention about his play that could bring the best out of others.

Luke Amos will almost certainly establish himself as a starter in midfield, in due course. If only because Dylan Levitt looks so out of sorts; his passing against Rangers was shockingly out of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Myziane Maolida? The former 10 million Euro man with a point to prove? Are we sure about that? Because there were some very unkind comments – not entirely without foundation – flung in his direction by supporters last night.

Myziane Maolida had to take this chance - but fired straight at Jack Butland.

Jumping into a team mid-season is tough. Leaping into the melee of the Scottish Premiership doubly so. And punters can always spot someone who lacks the ability or attitude to compete amid the mayhem. Maolida did not make a good first impression.

Does Monty start all three at Killie on Saturday, given them a chance to show the very best of themselves? If nothing else, the trio could do with some playing time as they pursue match sharpness. But they can’t expect Hibs – coaches, team-mates or fans - to indulge them while they get up to speed. That’s now how this works.

The fans need some flicker of hope

Amid the anger and frustration expressed by so many at Easter Road last night, there was also a ruinous sense of apathy. An insidious suspicion that the impact of past mistakes will be felt for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone taking a close look at the players on Hibernian’s books would struggle to find evidence that they’ve been operating to a coherent recruitment plan over the past few years. That can’t be fixed in one window.

Before he’s even dropped a penny into the pot, billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s proposed purchase of a minority stake in Hibs is already doing a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to raising spirits among the long suffering. But that promise of jam tomorrow won’t be enough to excite fans.