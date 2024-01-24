Hibs confirm signing of ex Tottenham Hotspur and QPR midfielder on 18-month deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs have confirmed their third signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of central midfielder Luke Amos on an 18-month contract.

The Tottenham Hotspur youth academy graduate has been a free agent since last summer when he was released by EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers where he made over 80 appearances during a four year spell. He has also previously had loan spells at Southend United and Stevenage and won two caps for England at under 18 level during his youth career.

The 26-year follows fellow January arrivals Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes as Nick Montgomery's third signing of the window. Speaking to Hibs official website, the manager said: " Luke found himself not signing with anyone at the start of the season, which can happen, but he got himself back fit training with Tottenham’s Under-23s and he’s hungry to push on his career.

“He’s a quality midfielder with years of experience in the English Championship and at 26 he has his best years ahead of him. When I initially spoke to Luke about him coming to the club, it was important for him to come to Hibs and feel that it was the right place for him to continue his football journey.