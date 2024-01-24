Hibs and Hearts Scottish Cup TV fixtures confirmed as one club snubbed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts will have their fixture against Airdrieonians aired on TV while Hibs fans will be forced to keep updated via radio and social media updates after neither Viaplay or BBC picked up their fifth round clash against Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Jambos reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup following a 2-1 win over fellow Edinburgh side Spartans FC in a rarely played derby while Hibs had a hard-fought clash against Forfar FC, in which a goal from Christian Doidge secured them entry into the next round of the tournament.

There is little time for preparation with the Scottish Premiership fixtures coming in strong and fast with the Jambos having already secured a 3-2 win over Dundee this week. Hibs will shortly take on Rangers in their bid to create further distance between themselves and seventh placed Dundee before taking on Kilmarnock this weekend.

Hearts, on the other hand, will welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle on Saturday just a few days after their goalkeeper Kelle Roos spoke out about his side's chances of catching up with the Jambos to third place.

Here is all you need to know about which fixtures will be televised in the upcoming Scottish Cup fifth round with one set of Edinburgh fans likely to feel hard done by...

Televised Scottish Cup fixtures

Greenock Morton vs Motherwell - BBC Scotland, Friday 9 February at 7.30pm

Rangers vs Ayr United - Viaplay, Sunday 10 February at 5.30pm

St Mirren vs Celtic - Viaplay, Sunday 11 February at 2pm

Airdrieonians vs Hearts - BBC One Scotland, Sunday 11 February at 5pm

The other fixtures taking place that have not been chosen by the broadcasters are: