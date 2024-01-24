Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Hearts star Sam Nicholson has been announced as Motherwell's latest signing and has joined the Well on a deal running until the end of the season.

Subject to international clearance and paperwork, Nicholson will be the newest winger to join Fir Park and his new manager, Stuart Kettlewell, will hope that all will be signed and sealed ahead of their clash against St Johnstone this weekend.

Born in Edinburgh, Nicholson, 29, came up the youth ranks with Hearts before signing his first senior contract in 2013. He remained at Tynecastle until 2017, playing over 127 games for the Jambos. The winger then headed out to the Major League Soccer side Minnesota United before joining Colorado Rapids for two seasons in 2018.

Sam Nicholson in action for Hearts in 2017

Nicholson then signed with the League One side Bristol Rovers with his second season at the club ending in huge success as the Pirates secured automatic promotion based on goals scored. He then headed back across the pond for another stint with Colorado Rapids but ankle injuries hampered this spell and the Scotland internationalist will now look forward to a Scottish homecoming.

Speaking about his latest announcement, Stuart Kettlewell said: "It's another good signing for the club. Sam has a lot to offer the team. He has good experience here in Scotland but also on his travels. He will add creativity and quality to the team."

Nicholson himself added: "I'm delighted to be here. This is a good team and a good club, and I'm looking forward to contributing."

