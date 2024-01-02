Former Hearts duo 'waived' by MLS side and available on free transfers
The two former Tynecastle men could be joining new clubs in January after being made available by Colarado Rapids.
Two former Hearts players have been 'waived' by MLS club Colorado Rapids, meaning they are available on free transfers this month.
Defender Danny Wilson and winger Sam Nicholson could be on the move with their contracts now available to other clubs. 'Waiving' a player essentially means that while their contracts have not yet been terminated, another club can come in and takeover their deal without a transfer fee.
A statement by the Major League soccer outfit said: "Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson and winger Sam Nicholson have been waived, the club announced today.
"Wilson, 32, initially joined the Rapids ahead of the 2018 season from Scotland’s Rangers F.C.. The centre back made 136 regular season appearances for Colorado, scoring five goals and adding seven assists during his six seasons with the club.
"Nicholson, 28, rejoined the Rapids in 2022 after a two-season spell with Bristol Rovers F.C.. Nicholson previously spent three seasons with the Rapids from May 2018 to July 2020. In total, he scored six goals and delivered eight assists across 85 regular-season appearances during two stints with the club."
Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith added: “We’d like to thank Danny and Sam for their contributions on and off the field during their time at the club. We wish them both all the best in their future endeavours.”
Wilson, who began his career at Rangers before a high profile transfer to Liverpool in 2010, joined Hearts initially on loan from the Reds before making the move permanent in 2013. He spent two seasons at Tynecastle, making 85 appearances and winning the Scottish Championship before returning to Rangers in 2015.
Nicholson came through the youth ranks in Gorgie and broke into the first team in 2013. He made over 100 first team appearances before leaving in 2017 when he joined Minnesota United of the MLS.