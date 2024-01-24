Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts have solidified their place behind Celtic and Rangers once more following a dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee at Tynecastle in the middle of Storm Isha. Two first half goals from Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron were soon turned over following the resuming of play with new Jambos star Dexter Lembikisa scoring on debut at Tynecastle.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Calem Nieuwenhof and Yutaro Oda while Lawrence Shankland missed a 66th minute penalty. It was ultimately of little matter that the star striker failed to score, with the Jambos now eight points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth place.

New star Dexter Lembikisa scores on Hearts debut

Hibs will take on Rangers later today in the hopes of securing some much needed points as they battle to remain in the top six continues on. As the Premiership resumes, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts Scottish Premiership rivals...

Celtic rebuff loan offers

Celtic have rebuffed loan offers from a number of clubs from England, France and Germany for Israel winger Liel Abada (Daily Record).

The winger has become a loan target for West Brom, Southampton and Watford this month. It is also claimed that clubs from Ligue 1 and Bundesliga are keeping an eye on the situation and have 'asked' if the Scottish Premiership leaders would be open to allowing the Israeli star to leave on loan.

However, the Hoops are hopeful of holding on to the star who recently penned a new deal that would see him stay at Celtic Park until the summer of 2027. The winger has recently returned from a long-term injury and the Daily Mail have said English dies Watford, West Brom and Southampton are among those most interested in seeking his services.

The Israeli international's position has become a source of major speculation after he held talks with the club's board after the club's fans sparked fury after holding a banner amid Hamas attacks on Israel.

Ex-Gers duo set for rift

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is set to snub ex-Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard, with a loan move to Dinamo Zagreb inching closer for the 27-year-old despite Fenerhahce accepting a £3.4m offer from Al-Ettifaq (Daily Record). Reports coming from Turkey claimed that Kent was ready to reunited with the Premiership title-winning boss. Gerrard was said to have stumped up the cash to take Kent on with the Istanbul outfit accepting a fee in the region of £3.4 million. However, the winger now looks to knock back the offer in the Middle East in favour of a swap to Croatia.

NTV Sport report that the loan move to take the 27-year-old is in the final stages with boss Sergej Jakirovic openly discussing the prospect of an imminent arrival. Asked about Kent before the clash with NK Lokomotiva, he said: "We are in talks with Fenerbahçe for the transfer of Ryan Kent. Kent is a European-level player. We will see whether we can make the transfer."

Aberdeen outcast set for home return