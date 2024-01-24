Ex-Hibs star appointed Championship boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Hibs and Celtic star has been appointed the new manager of Ayr United. The ex-Scotland skipper has been out of work since parting ways with Fleetwood Town in September 2023 after 16 months in charge.

Ayr sacked Lee Bullen last week after the 52-year-old left the club sitting ninth in the table at risk of a battle with Arbroath to avoid relegation. The Championship side's new boss, Brown, will now be joined by his former Hibs team-mate Steven Whittaker at Somerset Park with both signing contracts until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known on the pitch for his aggressive style of play, the former Celtic captain, 38, had been linked with several other jobs, such as Forrest Green, Inverness and St Johnstone but after sitting at the top of the bookies' favourites for the job, Brown has now been confirmed to take on the SPFL role.

Scott Brown appointed manager of Ayr United

Ayr United chairman David Smith said of the appointment: "I am delighted to welcome Scott and Steven as the new management team. We have had a busy eight days conducting informal conversations and more formal interviews with a number of very credible candidates and Scott and Steven showed lots of positive attributes that made them the preferred candidates for the club.

"They are clear in the messages they want to communicate to the players and will use the staff group that we have assembled to the fullest in order to improve players and achieve performances and results on the pitch.

"They have a very good personal and working relationship and were very clear on how their dynamic works. We are delighted to secure their services and are very much looking forward to working with them going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Brown spoke to the Ayrshire post saying: "I see the club as a bit of a sleeping giant and they've definitely under-achieved this season. So first and foremost we want to come in and get things moving in the right direction again and that means getting our own ideas across. These things don't happen overnight but we're ready to work hard for it."