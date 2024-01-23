Hibs announce three loan deals and one exit from Easter Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It had been a quiet January for Hibs until Nick Montgomery announced the arrival of Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes. The Hertha BSC winger is a former Ligue 1 star and French youth level international but is now looking at his move to Easter Road as a way to get his career back on track.

Today, however, has felt somewhat of a mass exodus. As the Hibees welcome the 24-year-old French-born Comoros national and 28-year-old Bournemouth midfielder they have also bid farewell to a handful of players with three players being sent out on loan deals until at least the end of the 2023/24 season and a fourth figure departing Easter Road for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Harbottle is one to have recently left Monty's training sessions. The defender has signed with Colchester United on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The 23-year-old signed with Hibs in the summer of 2023 but has since struggled for game time under Nick Montgomery and has made just one Premiership appearance this season.

Colchester currently sit 22nd in EFL League Two with former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley their current manager and Harbottle will join the fit to help them stay within the professional leagues.

Speaking about the move, Harbottle's Leith-based boss said: "At this stage of Riley’s career it’s imperative that he goes out and gains regular football. Game-time has been limited for him this season and he needs to continue developing. We hope he embraces this challenge and it’s a successful loan spell where he plays week in, week out."

Allan Delferriere will move to the Czech National Football Leagues

Goalkeeper Max Boruc is another to have been sent away on a loan spell. The 21-year-old has joined Arbroath for the remainder of the 2023/24 season in order to gain regular First Team football. The Polish keeper has made four appearances for the Hibees, debuting in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against the Andorran side Inter Club D'Escaldes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery added to the announcement by saying: "Like Riley, this is a good opportunity for Max to go out and play regular football in a really competitive league. I'm sure he will embrace this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing how this will help to develop his all-round game."

Arbroath's current keepers include Ali Adams who hit the headlines at the end of 2023 after he came on as a makeshift striker, scoring an incredible long-range goal to help the side secure a 2-2 draw against Championship leaders Raith Rovers.

The final playmaker sent out on loan is Allan Delferriere. Subject to international clearance, the 21-year-old will join the Czech National Football League side MFK Vyskov for the remaining months of the 2023/24 season in order to gain regular first team football.

Hibs have also added an option to buy clause at the end of the loan spell with Delferriere being handed a six figure price tag. His new club currently sit first in the second level of Czech football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgian midfielder has made nine appearances for the Hibees, seven coming in the current season but has failed to gain regular game time with his boss admitting the 21-year-old has ‘struggled’ with the lack of playing action he’s been handed.

Monty has said of Delferriere: “After lengthy discussions with Allan, it was clear he needed to go and play regularly for his personal development. He has struggled for game time this season, so it’s in the best interests of all parties that this loan be a successful one and he gains regular football.”