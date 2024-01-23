Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh stars featured aplenty as Australia drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan in their final group stage fixture of the Asia Cup. The Socceroos had already secured their pathway into the final 16 following their early group stage wins over India and Syria with this most recent point placing them two points clear of Uzbekistan in second place.

After being left out of the field against Syria, Hearts' defender Kye Rowles made his return to the starting XI for Australia and the centre-back was joined by club teammate Nathaniel Atkinson at his side. Ex-Dundee United and Ross County star Harry Souttar also teamed up with the Jambos defensive line while Martin Boyle waved the flag for Hibs up top, scoring what would be Australia's only goal of the match.

Graham Arnold's side did not produce the most exciting fixture of the Asia Cup. Both sides had eight shots, with only one on target and possession was evenly split. Arnold made five changes to the starting line-up, with Atkinson and Rowles representing two of those, and it's highly possible that such a shift in squad impacted the Australian flow.

Hibs' Lewis Miller also earned himself some additional international minutes as he came on for Atkinson in the final moments of the game while Celtic star Marco Tilio also earned himself another Socceroo cap, coming on for Jordan Bos in injury time.