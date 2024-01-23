Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts are set to welcome Dundee FC this evening in the Scottish Premiership following their 2-1 win over Spartans in the Scottish Cup.

Steven Naismith's side have enjoyed a momentous November and December, currently sitting in third place, five points clear of their nearest rivals and will look to continue their run of form as they return to league action this evening.

However, there could be one huge factor that prevents them from securing yet another three points. Just days on from the rampant Storm Isha, Storm Jocelyn is now coming in and is expected to hit the Scottish capital with force later today. A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Edinburgh with heavy rain and windfall set to disrupt the city.

Several flights have already been cancelled or diverted and it was also announced that ScotRail would be suspending their trains from 7pm tonight, not resuming the services until Wednesday morning.

However, despite the incoming storm, both Hearts and Dundee have confirmed that they still expect the upcoming fixture to be on. A statement from Hearts said: "As things stand, we expect tonight's game to go ahead. We will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.