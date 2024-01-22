The severe weather has caused a number of closures across the Capital.

Princes Street Gardens will remain closed today due to the high winds brought on by Storm Isha.

Edinburgh was battered by heavy rain and wind overnight, with a yellow weather warning in place to 12pm. The BBC and Met Office forecast that there is a high risk of strong gusts for Monday afternoon.

While the Capital is still recovering from the effects of Isha the country is braced for more chaos. The disruption is set to continue this week after another weather warning has been issued for Storm Jocelyn and will be in place from Tuesday 4pm to Wednesday 1pm.

Edinburgh city council confirmed that Princes Street Gardens is closed on Monday, along with Lauriston Castle. Severe weather saw a number of other closures including The Botanic Gardens, Midlothian Snowsports Centre and Redhall Special school.

Announcing the closure on X the Botanic Gardens said: "The Botanics is closed today, Monday 22 January, until further notice due to very high winds from Storm Isha. The Botanics Shop and John Hope Gateway Café remain open. "We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and hope to welcome you back to the Garden again soon."

Redhall Special School was also forced to close after a fallen tree blocked the road at the entrance leaving school transport unable to gain entry.