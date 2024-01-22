Conditions for travel are hazardous after storm battered the Capital overnight.

Drivers in Edinburgh are urged to "exercise caution" as Storm Isha continues to cause travel chaos in the Capital and across Scotland.

Multiple roads have been closed or restricted due to fallen trees, following high winds on Sunday night and into Monday morning which saw gusts of up to 70mph.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from 6pm on January 21 lasting until 12pm on Monday. It said: "A spell of very strong, perhaps damaging, winds associated with Storm Isha is likely to bring disruption to transport and infrastructure."

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Police Scotland is advising all road users to exercise extra caution due to the disruption caused by Storm Isha overnight. The Met Office has downgraded the Amber weather warning for wind, however a Yellow warning for wind is still in place for all of Scotland.

Conditions for travel may still be hazardous and road users should drive to the conditions and allow extra time for journeys.

All trains remain cancelled across Scotland and hundreds are feared to have lost power to their homes. Transport Scotland's head of transport resilience, Ashleigh Robson, said: "Surface water will reduce visibility when driving, high-sided vehicles are at risk and the strength of winds could also pose a risk to pedestrians."

According to Edinburgh Travel and the BBC the following are closed/restricted:

A702 is restricted in both directions at Hillend due to a fallen tree. A tree is blocking the canal path between Harrison Road Bridge and path down to Harrison Park East

Craigmillar Castle Road – a couple of trees or branches are blocking one side of the road

City of Edinburgh Bypass Lothianburn Junction - two lanes restricted eastbound

City of Edinburgh Bypass Sheriffhall Roundabout - two lanes restricted westbound

Forth Road Bridge - closed to double deck vehicles

Queensferry Crossing - closed to double deck vehicles

M8 Junction 3, Livingston - all lanes restricted eastbound