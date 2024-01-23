Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ayr United have reportedly 'launched a move' for the ex-Hibs star and former Celtic captain Scott Brown as they search for a replacement for Lee Bullen. The Scottish Championship side sacked Bullen last week with the club currently sitting ninth in league joining Arbroath in being at risk of relegation.

Brown, 38, soon emerged as one of several contenders for the vacancy and he has quickly become the bookmakers' favourite for the Somerset Park role and recent reports have suggested that Ayr were "keen" to make him their next manager. Joining Brown on the list were the likes of fellow ex-Hibees David Gray, Kevin Thomson and Adam McGeady.

Scott Brown during his 16 months in charge at Fleetwood Town

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mail reported that the Championship side had indeed 'launched' a move for the former Scotland skipper but it is likely they could face a battle with EFL side Forest Green Rovers, who are now also on the hunt for a new boss after removing Troy Deeney from his post.

Brown has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Fleetwood Town back in September. The former midfielder enjoyed 16 months in the role before a string of poor results sent him on his way and he has since spent time going around the country building up experience with the likes of John Rankin at Hamilton and with the ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Recent reports from the Daily Record have indicated that the EFL League Two outfit have "made an approach" for the ex-Hibee as they seek to replace Deeney who was sacked after just 29 days in charge. Including caretakers, Rovers have had four different managers since sacking Ian Burchnall nearly a year ago.