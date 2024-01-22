Hibs vs Inverness Caley Thistle: where is 2004 squad now?

Hibs have drawn Inverness Caley Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, 20 years after the first ever meeting of the two clubs.

Following their 1-0 win over League Two side Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup, Hibs have set up a fifth round meet with Inverness Caley Thistle. Inverness sit seventh in the Scottish Championship and beat Broomhill 4-0 to fix up their match with Nick Montgomery's squad.

The fifth round match, which takes place on 10 February, will be the fourth Cup match the two sides have played and the 2024 date will also mark 20 years since the two sides first came head-to-head. On Saturday 11 September 2004, Inverness CT hosted the Hibees at Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium with the visiting side winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Derek Riordan.

Hibs and Inverness CT have gone on to play each other 33 times, coming up against each other in the Premiership and Championship as well as the aforementioned Cup fixtures. As Montgomery prepares for the next round of the competition, Edinburgh News takes a look back at where that 2004 squad - which includes the likes of Scott Brown and Gary Caldwell - are now...

1 . GK - Simon Brown Brown, 47, retired from football in 2012 after a short stint with the Conference South side Welling. After playing for Hibs, he went on to Brentford, Northampton Town and Cambridge United.

2 . Defence - Ian Murray Murray enjoyed two Hibs stints, and spent his second spell predominantly as a left-back. After retiring from the pitch in 2012, Murray moved into coaching and currently manages Raith Rovers.

3 . Defence - David Murphy After his premature retirement from football, instigated because of a significant injury, Murphy opened bars in Marbella and Essex. He also co-owns a refurbishment business in Teesside.