Hibs announce midfield loan deal

Hibs have announced that one of their midfielders has been sent on loan to League One. 22-year-old Dylan Tait has joined Falkirk for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign having enjoyed the first half of the season on loan at Hamilton Academical.

Tait has also spent time on loan with Raith Rovers, Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Hamilton since joining Hibs in August 2021. The midfielder, born in Glasgow, started his career with Partick Thistle before moving to the Rovers in 2019 where he enjoyed a two year stint before being signed by the Hibees. He is yet to make his Easter Road debut.

The Easter Road outfit announced that: "Tait will now join up with the cinch League One league leaders, Falkirk, on loan for the remainder of the season as John McGlynn's side aims to gain promotion back to the cinch Championship.

"The midfielder spent the first half of this season at Hamilton Academical - playing 25 times (all comps) and contributing one goal and three assists. Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Dylan the best of luck during his time with Falkirk."