Hibs announce midfield loan deal
A rising star has been sent on loan following promising first half of the season
Hibs have announced that one of their midfielders has been sent on loan to League One. 22-year-old Dylan Tait has joined Falkirk for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign having enjoyed the first half of the season on loan at Hamilton Academical.
Tait has also spent time on loan with Raith Rovers, Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Hamilton since joining Hibs in August 2021. The midfielder, born in Glasgow, started his career with Partick Thistle before moving to the Rovers in 2019 where he enjoyed a two year stint before being signed by the Hibees. He is yet to make his Easter Road debut.
The Easter Road outfit announced that: "Tait will now join up with the cinch League One league leaders, Falkirk, on loan for the remainder of the season as John McGlynn's side aims to gain promotion back to the cinch Championship.
"The midfielder spent the first half of this season at Hamilton Academical - playing 25 times (all comps) and contributing one goal and three assists. Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Dylan the best of luck during his time with Falkirk."
Falkirk currently sit top of the league, with 16 wins from their 21 games and Hamilton remain in second place with 13 wins from their opening 20 fixtures. After losing 2-1 to Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup fourth round, Falkirk's next game will be against Alloa Athletic on Saturday 27 January.