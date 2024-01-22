Multiple Hibs icons in contention for Championship job along with former Hearts stars
Ayr United sacked Lee Bullen last week as they currently sit at risk of relegation from the Championship
The former Hibs and Celtic star Scott Brown has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from Lee Bullen at Ayr United. The Championship side sacked Bullen last week as the club currently sit ninth in the league, at risk of relegation with just Arbroath behind them.
The club will be hopeful of securing a new manager before their fifth round tie in the Cup against Rangers after their 3-0 win over Kelty Hearts and it's highly possible that a former Hibee or Jambo could lead them at Ibrox.
Ex-Hibee and Hoops captain Brown has been out of work since being removed from his duties at Fleetwood Town but is now the leading man to take on the role with the Honest Men with the odds currently at 4/6.
The former Scotland captain has hopped around various training camps since his dismissal from Fleetwood, spending time with ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham as well as joining John Rankin for Hamilton training sessions in November.
Managing director Graeme Mathie, who is leading the recruitment process, said that over 50 applications were received for the role and speaking to the Ayrshire Post, Mathie said: "We have been very clear about the type of person we want and the qualities they can bring to the table. Throughout the process so far we've seen that and a real desire to lead Ayr United forward."
Also on the list of potentials, according to the betting site McBookie, are ex-Hibees David Gray, Kevin Thomson, Aiden McGeady as well as Marvin Bartley. Bartley is the current manager of Queen of the South and has been at the Scottish League One side since 2023
Gray - who has also enjoyed brief managerial experience, thrice being the Hibs caretaker boss in 2021, 2022 and 2023 - is currently on 10/1 odds to take over the role, along with Thomson. McGeady, on the other hand is at 12/1 to take over the job. He enjoyed a brief stint at Easter Road from 2022-2023 but made only nine Premiership appearances. Two ex-Jambo stars also feature on the list. Both Gary Naysmith and Neil McCann are reportedly in contention for the role with the latter having enjoyed brief stints as manager at both Dundee and Inverness Caley Thistle. Naysmith, on the other hand, has previously led the way at East Fife, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City and Stenhousemuir.