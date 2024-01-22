Bournemouth attacker on way to Hibs - but it's not a Foley buy-in benefit
Dane has a point to prove - just how Monty likes his signings
Hibs are closing in on Danish attacker Emiliano Marcondes – six months after their first attempt to lure him to Easter Road. And the 28-year-old could even be signed in time for Wednesday night’s home clash with Rangers.
Bournemouth forward/attacking midfielder Marcondes first popped up on Hibernian’s radar last year. Hibs scouts had been impressed by his performance on loan back at former club Nordsjaelland during the second half of last season. But they couldn’t get a deal over the line during the summer window.
Entering the final six months of his contract with the Cherries, he hasn’t made a dent on the first team this season – and was expected to move north to complete negotiations with Hibs last night. The deal is NOT an early benefit of the proposed tie-in with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, with his minority buy-in at Easter Road still awaiting SFA approval before the Scottish Premiership side reap the benefits of joining the billionaire’s stable of clubs.
Hibs are still short of attacking options despite signing versatile forward/winger Myziane Maolida on loan from Hertha Berlin. Marcondes will also be signing on loan until the end of the season, when he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.
The former Brentford star scored in the 2021 Championship play-off final as the London club secured promotion to the Premier League. He joined Bournemouth soon after – and helped the south coast club play their way into the world’s richest league.
Having fallen out of the picture and struggled with injuries this season, he’s looking to resurrect his career. That suits Hibs boss Nick Montgomery, who has publicly declared his preference for signing players who have “a point to prove.” Assuming negotiations and paperwork are completed in time, Marcondes could be signed in time to join the squad for Wednesday night’s visit of Rangers.