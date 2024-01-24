Is Hibs vs Rangers on TV? How to watch Premiership clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs welcome Rangers to Leith in their return to Scottish Premiership action with two new figures potentially available for selection. Myziane Maolida was unavailable for the Hibees winning Cup tie against Forfar and the latest loan signing Emiliano Marcondes is still awaiting international clearance.

Speaking ahead of the impending battle, Nick Montgomery has confessed he is hopeful both will be eligible to play against Philippe Clement's side and has said: "I'm hoping that they could both be available. I will see then.

"If the paperwork is done, then they will both be in the matchday squad either starting or on the bench. We have to manage them and build them up over a couple of weeks so they can really help the team."

Hibs lost 4-0 at Ibrox the last time these two sides clashed.

The Leith-based side struggled with consistency in the first-half of the season and must hit the ground running if they are to keep the likes of Aberdeen and Dundee FC at bay in the hopes of reaching the top sixth following the split.

Rangers, on the other hand, will be equally desperate to secure the three points as they are still within distance of knocking Celtic off the top spot. The side currently sit eight points off the current league leaders but with two games in hand, a win over Hibs would aid Clement's hope of lifting more silverware in his first season at Ibrox.

With storms to contend with on and off the pitch, here is how to follow the upcoming Premiership clash...

When is Hibs vs Rangers?

The two sides will take to Easter Road this evening, Wednesday 24 January, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Is Hibs vs Rangers on TV?

The fixture will not be shown on TV as Sky Sports have not selected this match as one of the 48 games to be shown this season. Hibs TV will, however, be offering a world-wide PPV service for fans who are not attending the game live.