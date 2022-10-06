Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hit with bumper ban for Ryan Porteous cheat claim after Hibs defeat

The Irishman was fuming with the Scotland internationalist’s part in an incident that resulted in a second yellow card and subsequent red for Pittodrie defender Liam Scales, and a penalty that Martin Boyle scored to cancel out Luis Lopes’ early opener on September 17.

Speaking afterwards Goodwin accused Porteous of ‘blatant cheating’, revealing he had spoken to match referee David Dickinson about the 23-year-old centre-back ahead of the game ‘to make him aware’.

He said: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him. He was laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he has scored a goal. He’s a good player, he’s got his international recognition. But I don’t know how people can be fooled by it continuously. If VAR was there that penalty wouldn’t be given.

“We showed our players a number of instances when he has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever but it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points.

"We’re telling our players to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with a bumper eight-game ban

Hibs chiefs contacted their Aberdeen counterparts to demand an explanation in the wake of the comments and Goodwin was issued with a notice of complaint some days after his outburst, accused of breaching Disciplinary Rules 73, which concerns comments of a ‘discriminatory or offensive nature’ and 77, which covers ‘acting in the best interests of Association Football’.