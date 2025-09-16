David Gray’s men head to the Granite City in the Scottish Premiership next month

Hibs will be back on live TV next month after Premier Sports confirmed they’d selected their daunting away day against Aberdeen for broadcast. David Gray’s men will take on Jimmy Thelin’s side on Sunday, October 26 with a 2.30 pm kick-off, it’s been confirmed.

The Scottish Premiership fixture had already been scheduled for the Sunday because the Dons will be in Europa Conference League action on the Thursday night. In fact, Thelin’s team will have been in Athens to take on AEK just three days before facing Hibs.

Aberdeen earned their guaranteed crack at European league phase football, of course, at the expense of Hibs - who had finished third in the league with something to spare last season - by pulling off a huge Scottish Cup shock in defeating Celtic in May’s final. Gray’s men, confident that they deserved to be considered the third best team in Scotland despite their calamitous start to the campaign, will be eager to prove a point at Pittodrie.

Hibs are already on TV this weekend, with Saturday’s tea-time kick-off at Ibrox - a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final - picked by the sponsors/broadcasters for live coverage. They head to Govan sitting third in the table - to face a Rangers side languishing in TENTH place under the leadership of new gaffer Russell Martin.

Easter Road punters reclaim hoops as club SELL OUT retro jerseys

Hibs have announced, meanwhile, that they’ve sold out their original online stock of retro green-and-white hooped jerseys. The first team pulled on the old-school kit, modelled on the jerseys worn in the late 1870s, for last weekend’s 3-3 home draw with Dundee United as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

There are still jerseys available in the club shop at the stadium. But online buyers will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the footballing fashion statement, with the club revealing: “Our first batch of online sales have sold out however, our retail partner – Fanatics UK – are currently in the process of ordering a full restock. Full details of when the top will come back on sale online will be confirmed in due course.”