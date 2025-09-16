Hibs are heading to Rangers where the Light Blues are currently under fire.

One pundit believes Hibs are heading to Rangers as the favourites to progress on Premier Sports Cup business this weekend, after Hearts’ victory at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are coming under fire from all sides and ultras group, The Union Bears, have demanded head coach Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart’s exit. Martin has won three games out of 12 since arriving in the summer, with two goals from Lawrence Shankland inflicting a 2-0 defeat upon the Light Blues, leaving them 10th in the Premiership.

Now it’s Hibs who are heading to Ibrox as they seek progress out of the League Cup quarter final stage and into a last four clash at Hampden. Chris Sutton is a keen observer of Scottish football and the Celtic hero believes David Gray’s side head to Ibrox as favourites, after Hearts sprung a result that was no shock to him.

Chris Sutton on Rangers vs Hibs

Sutton told the Monday Night Club: “It's a really difficult place to play. Rangers have recruited a fair few young players and the environment to play in, it is toxic. It wasn't a surprise, Hearts going to Ibrox at the weekend and winning.

“It really wasn't and they've got Hibs in the League Cup this weekend. Honestly, I'll tell you, ask most people in Scotland and they'll say, well, Hibs are favourite. Hibs will be favourites for that. The problem that the Rangers hierarchy have and the 49ers group and everything which comes with it, these were the guys who hung the hat on Russell Martin. They keep backing him. But the Rangers fans have... it's ugly. They've given up, really. And they're going to start having to carry the can for that.”

Captain James Tavernier, who has been at Rangers since 2015, said: “It's not good enough. Plain and simple, it's not good enough. For all the years I've been here, I've never had a start to the season like this, so it's not good enough as a team, as players. We have to do much better than this.

James Tavernier on Rangers struggles

“I'll always continue to keep fighting, no matter what situation I'm in. It's about me, the senior boys, everybody. We all have to drive that. And no matter what disappointment is happening right now, we have to respond.

“Like I said, it's worse since I've been here. And we just have to get better.First and foremost, the players have to play for the shirt, they have to play for the badge, they have to play for the fans, they have to play for the club.

“Whichever order you put it in, that way it all comes together. We all have to play, first and foremost, for the club. And as a team, it's not good enough. Plain and simple. He picks 11 players to start the game and we have to perform on that pitch. We had a long, hard chat after the Brugge game and we responded in terms of performance level better against Celtic. But it can't be a light switch and for us to choose when our performance levels are high, because you've got to earn the right, first and foremost, in football.”