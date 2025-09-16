The former Hearts and St Johnstone man has made a move to an English side.

A Hearts hero has returned to his former side in the next stage of his coaching career.

The Jambos have a whole host of club favourites and heroes, many of which stem from their Scottish Cup-winning sides of 1998, 2006 and 2012. One of those who featured in the latter triumph was Danny Grainger, who famously scored one of the goals in the 5-1 pasting of Hibs in the final. He spent two years in maroon between 2011-2013.

His former clubs include Gretna, Brechin City, Dundee United, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic and Carlisle United. He spent five years with the latter, since moving into management with Workington then assistant head coach roles at Falkirk and Morecambe. Grainger now returns to Brunton Park as lead youth development coach.

Grainger said: "I'm over the moon to be joining the club as Lead YDP Coach. I am looking forward to passing on my knowledge of the game through the Academy and helping the young players on their personal journey as they progress through the Academy.

"There’s something powerful about being part of something you genuinely care about. I’m motivated to give my best every day because this club means a lot to me."

Academy Manager, Steven Rudd, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Danny to the club as our new Lead Youth Development Phase Coach. As someone who’s played the game at a high level, he brings not only valuable experience but also a deep understanding of what it takes to progress through the Academy system and what it takes to play for Carlisle United.

"Having worked with Danny before, I know he will set high standards across the Youth Development Phase and look to help the next generation of players coming through. We’re confident he’ll be a fantastic addition to the environment we’re building here."

A statement from Carlisle read: “Carlisle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Danny Grainger as Lead Youth Development Phase Coach. A familiar face at Brunton Park, Penrith-born Danny joined United in 2014 and went on to captain the side, making over 160 appearances during a successful and influential playing spell with the club.

“Following his retirement from playing, Danny moved into management and coaching – taking charge at Workington, before holding senior roles as Assistant Head Coach at Falkirk and Assistant Manager at Morecambe. In his new position as Lead YDP Coach, Danny will oversee the coaching and development of the Youth Development Phase, ensuring young players benefit from the best possible environment, technical guidance, and a clear pathway towards first team football.”

The Jambos have a free weekend this week due to their elimination from the Premier Sports Cup. They are on a high after their most recent Premiership win, a 2-0 success at Ibrox against Rangers.