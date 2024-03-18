Aiden McGeady was at Hibs last season.

Aiden McGeady claims the word from the Hibs dressing room is they can't believe one of their January signings is actually a Hibee.

Emiliano Marcondes has made an instant impression since arriving on loan from Bournemouth to the end of the season. He has netted twice - one in a 1-1 derby draw with Hearts - but his overall play with the ball has impressed fans. He is out contract at the Cherries in the summer.

Fans will no doubt be keen to see him stick around and former winger McGeady - who left the club last summer after joining in 2022 and is now with Ayr United - insists he's been told that some inside the dressing room can't believe Hibs managed to snap Marcondes up. He told BBC Scotland: "They definitely have a few better players in.

"The players they brought in during January have definitely helped which has been a big boost. Marcondes, from the players I have spoken to, they are saying they don't know how they have managed to get him. Technically he is that good."

Nick Montgomery's side coasted past Hibs by a 3-0 margin on Saturday, but they remain in seventh and a point off sixth-placed Dundee, who have a game in hand, against Rangers. They are chasing down the top half but the 37-year-old doesn't think such a placement would be cause for jumping up and down in delight.

McGeady added when asked if top half is an achievement for Hibs, he added: "I don't think it is. It was almost celebrated last season when we made the top six and I was like 'I don't think that's success. Look how far ahead of us Hearts and other teams are.'

"Listen, I was part of that as well but you look around and think Hibs, with the size of the club and budget, should be right up there. Last season we snuck in on the last day and this season you change manager and it's more of the same.

"It's almost 'when is the trend going to stop and when is it going to be Hibs are challenging Hearts every season for third and fourth along with Aberdeen?' That's the concerning thing for me having been there last season, the things I see.