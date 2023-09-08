News you can trust since 1873
Scottish transfers: all 7 players on loan from Hibs and Hearts - where are they playing this season?

Hibs have sent four players out on loan while Hearts sent three stars out to gian first team experience.

By Susanna Sealy
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

The Scottish transfer window has come to a close, after a busy summer of spending for Hibs, Hearts’ and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

While free agents are still available to be snapped up, with Hearts reportedly hopeful of sourcing a new right-back, teams will now be incorporating their new stars into starting line-ups as the action on the pitch heats up.

Both Edinburgh-based clubs have endured tumultuous starts to their season and are also both out of Europe following the Conference League play-off finals. While Hearts still appeared to be in the game following their 1-2 defeat to PAOK at Tynecastle, they were ultimately unable to compete with the Greek side for the return fixture. Meanwhile, Hibs lost 8-0 on aggregate to Aston Villa as they continue the hunt for a new manager.

It is, however, not just the new signings who will be adjusting. Both the Gorgie and Leith-based side have sent several players out on loan, in the hope of gaining vital experience before next season. Here are all the Hibs and Hearts players currently on loan...

On loan from Hibs to Livingston FC

1. Dan Mackay

On loan from Hibs to Stromsgodset IF

On loan from Hibs to KV Oostende

2. Elias Hoff Melkersen

On loan from Hibs to Stromsgodset IF

On loan from Hibs to Shrewsbury Town

3. Ewan Henderson

On loan from Hibs to KV Oostende

On loan from Hearts to Dunfermline Athletic

4. Nohan Kenneh

On loan from Hibs to Shrewsbury Town

