Hibs have sent four players out on loan while Hearts sent three stars out to gian first team experience.

The Scottish transfer window has come to a close, after a busy summer of spending for Hibs, Hearts’ and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

While free agents are still available to be snapped up, with Hearts reportedly hopeful of sourcing a new right-back, teams will now be incorporating their new stars into starting line-ups as the action on the pitch heats up.

Both Edinburgh-based clubs have endured tumultuous starts to their season and are also both out of Europe following the Conference League play-off finals. While Hearts still appeared to be in the game following their 1-2 defeat to PAOK at Tynecastle, they were ultimately unable to compete with the Greek side for the return fixture. Meanwhile, Hibs lost 8-0 on aggregate to Aston Villa as they continue the hunt for a new manager.

It is, however, not just the new signings who will be adjusting. Both the Gorgie and Leith-based side have sent several players out on loan, in the hope of gaining vital experience before next season. Here are all the Hibs and Hearts players currently on loan...

