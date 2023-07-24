News you can trust since 1873
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

All-time Scottish Premiership table including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and rivals - retro gallery

The Scottish Premiership is less than two weeks away and this is what an all-time league table from over the years looks like.

Hearts and Hibernian are Scottish Premiership mainstays and ever since the league's creation, both Edinburgh sides have spent much more time in the top flight than out of it. Hearts briefly dropped to the second tier in 2020 and Hibs endured a few years out of the big time between 2014 and 2017.

Good showings from both sides last time out will have supporters excited for the league's return in less than two weeks. As that day edges ever closer, the Edinburgh Evening News looks over the all-time Scottish Premiership table to see where the country's sides come out. Statistics come from Transfermarkt with only clubs that played more than 10 matches included.

19th: Gretna FC - 23 points

38 games - 5 wins 8 draws, 25 losses

