Hearts and Hibernian are Scottish Premiership mainstays and ever since the league's creation, both Edinburgh sides have spent much more time in the top flight than out of it. Hearts briefly dropped to the second tier in 2020 and Hibs endured a few years out of the big time between 2014 and 2017.

Good showings from both sides last time out will have supporters excited for the league's return in less than two weeks. As that day edges ever closer, the Edinburgh Evening News looks over the all-time Scottish Premiership table to see where the country's sides come out. Statistics come from Transfermarkt with only clubs that played more than 10 matches included.