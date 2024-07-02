Another Hibs player exits as summer clear-out continues
David Gray’s summer cull of the Hibs squad is continuing at pace, with Ewan Henderson the latest departure. And the Easter Road club will pocket a minimum of £150,000 after agreeing terms on a transfer with Belgian club Beerschot.
Henderson was always expected to leave Edinburgh this summer, having impressed on loan at Oostende last season. But the Belgian second tier club were unable to take up their right-to-buy option on the attacking midfielder because of financial difficulties.
The 24-year-old was a notable absentee from the sizeable Hibs squad taken to the Netherlands for this week’s pre-season training camp. It is understood that he will travel immediately to join his new Pro League club – and that the deal contains a number of add-ons that could see Hibs pick up further payments, depending on his performance.
New manager Gray has been steadily reducing numbers on a squad described as “bloated” by sporting director Malky Mackay, sending youngsters out on loan – and seeking buyers for unwanted fringe players. Hibs take on German side MSV Duisburg, now in the fourth tier, in a closed doors friendly this afternoon, before facing Greek champions PAOK on Saturday.