The Hibs youngster has made a loan transfer across the SPFL.

Oscar MacIntyre has left Hibs on a season-long loan deal, joining League One side Queen of the South.

The defender is a product of the Hibs academy and made his senior first team debut in 2022. He spent the first part of the campaign out on loan at the Dumfries-based club before moving to Annan Athletic - where he was managed by current Queen’s boss Peter Murphy.

MacIntyre now links up with Murphy again ahead of the new third tier season, where Queen of the South will have an eye on promotion. Speaking of the full-back, Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: “This is a good move for Oscar, playing in a competitive league that he knows well.

“The fact that he has worked with their manager (Peter Murphy) before is a positive and shows that he holds Oscar in high regard. This will give Oscar a good platform to build from and we are hoping he can kick on again this season.”

Murphy said of a fast star he rates highly: “He is a player we have worked with before, so we know the qualities he has. He is quick with a good delivery that can cause teams problems. A strong young enthusiastic and energetic lad who will have already learned a lot about League One last year. I’m delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him again.”