Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals sack their manager after 9 months in permanent charge | SNS Group

A roundup of some of the latest transfer headlines for Hearts and Hibs rivals.

With the summer transfer window now fully underway, clubs are enjoying pursuing new deals ahead of another exciting season in the Scottish Premiership. Both Hearts and Hibs will be looking to improve on last season’s respective finishes, and the Edinburgh outfit have signed a combined nine new players so far.

There is a lot going on elsewhere in Scotland’s top flight though, so we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines.

Dundee forward to leave

Dundee are expected to part ways with Diego Pineda after just a year since they brought him in. According to The Courier, the Mexican goal-getter has not returned following the summer break, as both club and the player himself are searching for new destination for him ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Pineda signed for Dundee along with compatriot Antonio Portales, who still made 21 Scottish Premiership starts, despite suffering two lengthy injury setbacks. However, Pineda’s story was the entire opposite. In his debut season, the 29-year-old played just 24 minutes of top flight football and made six appearances overall across all competitions.

Pineda’s preference is reportedly to return to his homeland and a loan deal is also likely. His current deal runs until 2025.

Aberdeen have received ‘no offers’ for in-demand star

The interest in Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski has been rising following his impressive run during the 2023/24 season. The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in the Scottish Premiership alone and tallied 26 across all competitions, so naturally a number of clubs are in pursuit of his signature.

Celtic have shown interest in Miovski but a new report has since done the rounds as Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows has revealed the current stage of transfer interest in the club’s star striker.