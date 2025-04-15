Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs star has been part of an ‘intense’ season and will now mix it with fellow stars from Scotland in Serie A.

A former Hibs star is getting set for life back in Serie A after achieving promotion with Sassuolo.

I Neroverdi were relegated from Italy’s top flight last campaign but have bounced back at the first time of asking. They have a nine-point lead over second-placed Pisa and a seven-point one over Spezia after a 3-1 victory over Modena. They could now smash some records on current pace with their objective achieved. They have led the league from the start, collecting 23 wins, 6 draws, and 4 losses.

One star on their books is Josh Doig, who has been a regular and played 29 times over this season, most of which have been starts.

Former Hibs star back in Serie A

Hibs initially sold Doig to Hellas Verona in a deal worth seven figures as he followed the likes of Aaron Hickey in taking a plunge in Italy. Now at the nation’s top table, Scotland stars like Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and Che Adams all ply their trade for Napoli, Bologna and Torino. Hibs hero Liam Henderson has also been a regular across Serie A and Serie B since time in Leith.

Doig has played 45 times overall for Sassuolo since joining them in 2024, helping them bounce back from relegation straight away and seal his own return to the top tier. He simply said on Instagram “what a night.” Veronica Squinzi, vice president of US Sassuolo Calcio, said: “It is a great satisfaction for us to see Sassuolo return to Serie A. An important and strongly desired result that rewards serious and intense team work, carried out by everyone with commitment and determination.

“We thank the entire Sassuolo family, from the presidency to the management, from the technical staff to the players and all the collaborators, for having brought us back to the top division where we are ready to face new sporting challenges together with our team and all those who support it ."

Sassuolo reaction

Head coach Fabio Grosso said: "I am very happy to have achieved this result, we have shown that we have the qualities to reach the objective in a difficult championship in which balance reigns supreme. At the beginning of the season we struggled a bit, then we created the right mix within the squad to reach the top, the whole team was involved right from the start and this was our strength.

“I am very happy for the ownership, the Administrator Carnevali and the Director Palmieri. I am in a serious, beautiful, loyal company that has put me in the best conditions to work. I thank all the people who have worked with me in addition to the players, the main actors of this ride. I am enjoying this moment and sharing my joy with the fans and I await them at the stadium to celebrate together. I dedicate this promotion to my family".

President Carlo Rossi on the return to the top flight: “ The match in Mantova was incredible and made us live this promotion with bated breath and in an unusual way. Going back to Serie A after just one year is a fabulous thing and not to be taken for granted. The credit goes to the ownership that believed in us from the beginning without ever failing to support us. I dedicate the promotion to Doctor Giorgio Squinzi, if he had been here he would have celebrated with us.

“I have always believed in it since the beginning, if there is a special moment to remember I will certainly cherish the memory of the 4 derbies won. Congratulations again to all those who contributed to this victory from the management area to the technical area and to all the people who work in the Sassuolo world. Thanks to the fans for their special affection and for their passion”.